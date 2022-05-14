Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 346.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LCTX. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,657. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.95% and a negative net margin of 983.92%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dipti Amin purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $57,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,650 shares of company stock worth $83,887 over the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,849,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 566,385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 480.8% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 543,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 313,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.