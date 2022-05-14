LinkEye (LET) Market Capitalization Reaches $969,390.58

LinkEye (LET) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $969,390.58 and $118,189.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

