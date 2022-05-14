LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LL Flooring Holdings Inc. provides specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring. The company’s selection includes waterproof vinyl plank, hybrid resilient flooring, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile and cork. LL Flooring Holdings Inc., formerly known as Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $24.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.18.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). LL Flooring had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $279.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LL Flooring will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 41.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in LL Flooring by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in LL Flooring during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

