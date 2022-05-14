Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the April 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of LYG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.13. 15,414,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,292,872. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.0696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,947,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $9,728,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

