Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $96.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 864,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,853. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $56.23 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

