Loki (LOKI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,392.00

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,958.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,973.90 or 0.06816264 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00224833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.03 or 0.00656198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00068700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00491422 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004274 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

