Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Shares Down 1.3%

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 150,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 54,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a market cap of C$59.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get Loncor Gold alerts:

Loncor Gold (TSE:LN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.