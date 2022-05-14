Loop Capital Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $27.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Peloton Interactive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.81.

Shares of PTON opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,564,000 after acquiring an additional 154,583 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after buying an additional 35,094 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

