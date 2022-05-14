Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Lowered to $222.00 at Citigroup

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.00. 2,911,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,404. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.18 and its 200-day moving average is $229.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

