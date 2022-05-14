Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 144,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,770,000 after purchasing an additional 138,793 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 48,596 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 26,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

NYSE A opened at $119.38 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.64 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

