Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $6,482,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.26.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $296.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.63 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $305.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

