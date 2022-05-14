Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 344.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 49,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 38,598 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after buying an additional 197,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after buying an additional 34,053 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GD stock opened at $226.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.98 and a 200-day moving average of $218.63.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

