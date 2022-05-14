Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $140.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.19 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

