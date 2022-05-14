Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $885,000 Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $134,916,000. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,881,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after acquiring an additional 378,526 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18,083.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after acquiring an additional 309,776 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 554,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after acquiring an additional 257,232 shares during the period.

IEI opened at $119.86 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.78 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

