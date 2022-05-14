Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

Shares of UNP opened at $230.76 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

