Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,868 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,575,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,017,000 after acquiring an additional 419,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $156.53 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.