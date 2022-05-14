Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Shares Bought by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP raised its holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 342,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,285,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 100,280 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUXA stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

