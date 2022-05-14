MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) & Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Head to Head Survey

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) and Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of MAG Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MAG Silver and Loncor Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.06 222.33 Loncor Gold N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -10.67

Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAG Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MAG Silver and Loncor Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00 Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

MAG Silver has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MAG Silver and Loncor Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAG Silver N/A 1.84% 1.81% Loncor Gold N/A -10.21% -9.76%

Summary

MAG Silver beats Loncor Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Loncor Gold (Get Rating)

Loncor Gold Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo. It also holds 100% interest in the Isiro properties that consist of 11 exploration permits covering an area of 1,884 square kilometers situated in the province of Haut Uele, in northeastern Congo. In addition, Loncor Gold Inc. owns interest in North Kivu, Ngayu, Devon, Navarro, Makapela, and Yindi projects. The company was formerly known as Loncor Resources Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Gold Inc. in June 2021. Loncor Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

