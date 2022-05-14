Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 19,266 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6,207.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,717,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 6,611,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 792,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,908,000 after purchasing an additional 350,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after purchasing an additional 198,053 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,566,000 after purchasing an additional 187,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,931,000.

Shares of LIT stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.54. 748,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,911. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $97.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.60.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

