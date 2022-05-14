Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $44.85 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,067,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 8.5% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $44,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after buying an additional 65,926 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 50,950 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.23. 4,538,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,490. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

