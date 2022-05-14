Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.08. 835,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,210. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $178.19 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.