Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,537,000 after purchasing an additional 839,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,933,000 after purchasing an additional 783,220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $84.92. 993,651 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

