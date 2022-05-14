Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 448.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of URA stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $20.27. 4,083,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,183. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $31.60.

