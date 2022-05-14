MahaDAO Market Cap Achieves $4.82 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 46% lower against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $202,665.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for $1.57 or 0.00005333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.39 or 0.00549477 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,754.08 or 2.10247533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00036632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008627 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars.

