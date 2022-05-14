Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of MAIN opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.09%.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425 over the last three months. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

