Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $18.50 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

MTW opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 2.11.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after buying an additional 583,619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after buying an additional 458,407 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after buying an additional 249,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 380,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 193,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

