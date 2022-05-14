Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at Citigroup

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.14.

MTW opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $406.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 2.11. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Manitowoc by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

