Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MARA. Compass Point lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. The company had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 69.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 12.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 109.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.