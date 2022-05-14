Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.14. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

