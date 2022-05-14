MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

MKTW has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut MarketWise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.97.

MarketWise stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $1,606,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

