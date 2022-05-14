Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MKS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.65) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 215 ($2.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.53) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 224.88 ($2.77).

Marks and Spencer Group stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 141.70 ($1.75). 3,880,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,955,264. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.24). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 194.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 94.47.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

