Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 131.9% from the April 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MAKSY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.53. 11,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

MAKSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 215 ($2.65) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 275 ($3.39) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.