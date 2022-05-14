Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $332.84 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $316.73 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.