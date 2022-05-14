MASQ (MASQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million

MASQ (MASQ) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.0769 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MASQ has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $321,943.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.30 or 0.00547961 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,610.15 or 2.13265459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00035047 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004891 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

