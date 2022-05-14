Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 18,437 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $116,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,786.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,459 shares of company stock worth $372,379. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $143.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day moving average is $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.62. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

