Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 3,011,572 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,551,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011,572 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.19% of Vale worth $133,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 916.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,194,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,257,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

NYSE VALE opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. Research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.718 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

