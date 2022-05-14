Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.20% of MetLife worth $107,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,448 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,006,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,305,000 after purchasing an additional 54,710 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in MetLife by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,272,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MetLife by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

