Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 28,558 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,522,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,558 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Corning were worth $131,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 42.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Corning by 106.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Corning by 27.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 186,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

