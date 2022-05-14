Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 822 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.96% of Evergy worth $150,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Evergy by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 76,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

