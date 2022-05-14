Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $150.96 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.96% of Evergy worth $150,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Evergy Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

