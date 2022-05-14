Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $153.48 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,686,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201,177 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $153,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $902,881. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

NYSE ES opened at $89.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

