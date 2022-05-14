Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.32% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $113,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $166.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,796 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.