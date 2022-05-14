Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MMND traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.25. 5,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Mastermind has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.55.

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

