Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MMND traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.25. 5,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Mastermind has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.55.
Mastermind Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastermind (MMND)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.