Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 42,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 269,831 shares.The stock last traded at $14.74 and had previously closed at $13.99.

MTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.76 million, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 8.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Materialise by 176.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,698,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after buying an additional 57,345 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

