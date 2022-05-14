Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.27. Mattel has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Mattel by 54.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

