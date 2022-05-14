Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MLP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,224. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.62 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

