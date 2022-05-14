Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MLP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,224. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.62 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.
