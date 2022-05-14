Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAXR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Maxar Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $42.59.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 49.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

