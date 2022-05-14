McBride (LON:MCB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.00

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 33.20 ($0.41), with a volume of 331792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.84.

In related news, insider Regi Aalstad purchased 80,000 shares of McBride stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($34,521.02). Also, insider Mark Strickland purchased 23,717 shares of McBride stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £9,961.14 ($12,281.03). Insiders acquired 203,717 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,114 over the last 90 days.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

