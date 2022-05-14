Mdex (MDX) Price Reaches $0.0927 on Major Exchanges

Mdex (MDX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Mdex has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $82.26 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0927 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 887,663,834 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

