Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Short Interest Update

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the April 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 594.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 57,868 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 179.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $172,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDNA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 34,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,066. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

Medicenna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MDNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

